Global Refractories Market Analysis, 2014-2025

Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents. ASTM C71 defines refractories as “non-metallic materials having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 1,000 °F (811 K; 538 °C)”.

Refractories contain shaped refractories and unshaped refractories. Shaped refractories are the main product type and it accounted for 57.83% share in 2016.

Refractories are often applied in iron & steel, cement/Lime, nonferrous metals, glass, etc, of which iron & steel industry occupies the largest share and the sales for iron & steel reached 120328 MT with the share of 61.26% in 2016.

The price of refractories kept decreasing in 2016 owing to raw material price and market competition. The Mexico average price was at about 1004 USD/MT in 2016.

RHI AG

Magnesita

Vesuvius

Plibrico

Morgan Advanced Materials

Saint-Gobain

EKW REFRACTARIOS

Mckeown International

Refractarios Naucalpan

Piro

ZEDMEX

Sajuri

Refleon

RATSA

REFRATECHNIK MEXICO

ASC Mexico

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories

Iron & Steel

Cement/Lime

Nonferrous Metals

Glass

Other Industries

