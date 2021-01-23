In this report, the Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rosin is a solid form of resin obtained from pines and some other plants, mostly conifers, produced by heating fresh liquid resin to vaporize the volatile liquid terpene components. It is semi-transparent and varies in color from yellow to black. At room temperature rosin is brittle, but it melts at stove-top temperature.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world rosin industry. The main players are Hexion, Arakawa, Perum Perhutani, Resinas Brasil Group, Vinagum, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals and Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals. The global sales of rosin will increase to 1003229 MT in 2017 from 1187793 MT in 2012.

In consumption market, China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 63.86% of the global consumption volume in total.

The global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) market is valued at 1690 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexion

Arakawa

Perum Perhutani

Resinas Brasil Group

Vinagum

Midhills Rosin & Turpenes

Forchem

Arizona

Pinova

Wuzhou Pine Chemicals

Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals

Jingdong Lion

Forestarchem

Deqing Yinlong Industrial

Deqing Jixin

Nanning Heli Joint Rosin

Chuxiong Hongbang Forest Chemical

ZHAOQING DIC

Guangdong KOMO

Feishang

Resin Chemicals

Songquan Forest Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gum Rosin

Tall Oil Rosin

Wood Rosin

Segment by Application

Adhesive

Paint & Coating

Coatings & Paints

Rubber

Paper Making

Food

Others

