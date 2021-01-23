Global Rust Remover Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Rust Remover Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rust Remover Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Many different types of chemicals can be used to remove rust. They are typically made from acid, such as phosphoric acid, hydrochloric acid or oxalic acid, etc. Rust remover can be widely used in many industries, including manufacturing, construction, transportation, chemical, oil and mining.
USA is both the dominate producer and consumption region of Rust Remover, the sales volume was 66856 MT in 2015, accounting for about 25.07% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the sales market share of 24.97%. Japan has the highest production growth rate of 2.48% from 2011 to 2015.
The rust remover industry concentration is relatively low. Manufacturers are distributed all around the world. 3M is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 4.04% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 13.05% sales market share of the market in 2015.
The global Rust Remover market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Rust Remover volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rust Remover market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Reckitt Benckiser Group
Jelmar
3M
RUST-OLEUM
WD-40 SPECIALIST
Santai
Rongxiang
NIPPON MECHA-CHEMICAL
TAIYO CHEMICALS & ENGINEERING
Nola Chemie
Buchem Chemie
ARMOR
Summit Brands
GOOF OFF
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Acidity Rust Remover
Alkaline Rust Remover
Neutral Rust Remover
Segment by Application
Automotive
Construction
Chemical Industry
Metal Machining
Others
