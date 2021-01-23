Global Silver Nanowires Development Overview 2019
Silver nanowires have a diameter of a few tens of nanometers and length of a few tens of micrometers, giving them a high (1000:1) aspect ratio. Silver nanowires can be mounted onto a transparent medium such as a film or screen. With unique properties such as higher conductivity and flexibility, silver nanowires are becoming an increasingly attractive alternative to indium tin oxide (ITO) for transparent conductive layers. Transparent conductors are widely used in today’s touch displays in consumer electronics such as mobile phones, tablets or all-in-one PCs.
Silver nanowires are cheaper to manufacture and higher performing than their main competition, ITO. Due to this it’s very likely that silver nanowires will start appearing in consumer electronic devices we use every day, thus making silver nanowires the future of transparent conductors.
The following manufacturers are covered:
TPK
C3Nano
Nanopyxis
Hefei Vigon Material Technology
Gu’s New Material
ACS Material
Zhejiang Kechuang Advanced Materials
BASF
PlasmaChem
Suzhou ColdStones Technology
Blue Nano
NANO TOP
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Under 30 nm
30-50 nm
50-70 nm
70-80 nm
Other
Segment by Application
TSP
OLED Lighting
Solar Cells
Other
