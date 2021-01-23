Global Soldering Flux Paste Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025
Soldering flux paste is designed for electronics soldering and industrial soldering. Soldering is a process whereby similar or dissimilar metals are joined using an alloy that typically includes a base of tin combined with lead, silver, copper, antimony, bismuth or indium.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the soldering flux paste industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R&D capability, and the technical level is also in a leading position. But in foreign companies the manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with in China. So the manufacturing cost in developed countries is a disadvantage. As the production technology of soldering flux paste manufacturers in China continues to improve, the share of Chinese manufactures will be increasing, and the competitiveness in the international market will also gradually increase.
Currently China has become international soldering flux paste large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, the manufacturers can only produce some low-end product, although after 2010 the new production lines is expanding, the technology is still relying on import.
The soldering flux paste is mainly used in electronics industry and industrial soldering. As the electronics industry develops, there is a growing demand to increase the package density of components on a substrate. Along with this, performance and quality requirements for soldering flux paste have become more demanding.
The global Soldering Flux Paste market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Soldering Flux Paste volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soldering Flux Paste market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Senju
Alpha
Shengmao
Tamura
Henkel
Kester
Indium
INVENTEC(AVANTEC)
KOKI
AIM
LA-CO
Nihon Superior
KAWADA
Yashida
Tongfang Tech
Shenzhen Bright
Yong An
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rosin Based Pastes
Water Soluble Fluxes
No-clean Flux
Segment by Application
SMT Assembly
Semiconductor Packaging
Industrial Soldering
Others
