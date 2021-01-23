In this report, the Global Steam Traps Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steam Traps Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Steam Trap is an automatic valve that allows condensate, air and other non-condensable gases to be discharged from the steam system while holding or trapping the steam in the system. In industry, steam is used regularly for heating or as a driving force for mechanical power. Steam Traps are used in such applications to ensure that steam is not wasted.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Steam Traps in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Steam Traps. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of oil & petrochemical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Steam Traps will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Steam Traps industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Steam Traps is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Spirax Sarco, Armstrong, Pentair, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Steam Traps and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 29.23% production market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Steam Traps industry because of their market share and technology status of Steam Traps.

The global Steam Traps market is valued at 1460 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1880 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steam Traps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steam Traps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Spirax Sarco

Armstrong

Pentair

Velan

TLV

Flowserve

Circor

Cameron

Yoshitake

Steriflow

Yingqiao Machinery

Hongfeng Mechanical

MIYAWAKI

Tunstall Corporation

DSC

Chenghang Industrial Safety

Watson McDaniel

Lonze Valve

ARI

Water-Dispersing Valve

Shanghai Hugong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mechanical Trap

Thermostatic Trap

Thermodynamic Trap

Segment by Application

Oil & Petrochemical

Power Industry

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

General Industry

Others

