In this report, the Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sulfur tetrafluoride is the chemical compound with the formula SF4. It is a colorless gas. It is a corrosive species that releases dangerous HF upon exposure to water or moisture. Despite these unwelcome characteristics, this compound is a useful reagent for the preparation of organofluorine compounds, some of which are important in the Electronic and specialty chemical industries.

World’s largest SF4 fluorination facility: The expansion is believed to create possibly the world’s largest SF4 fluorination facility. NFIL already operates one of the cGMP certified fluorination facilities in India and the new plant will enable it to keep pace with rising global demand for fluorinated intermediates, particularly used in the development of pharmaceutical intermediates.

North America, led by the U.S. Sulfur Tetrafluoride market size is forecast to witness gains more than 13% CAGR over the projected timeframe. Robust pharmaceutical industry in the region is the major factor contributing the overall regional industry growth. Furthermore, substantial petrochemical and Pharmaceutical gas feedstock in the U.S. will boost regional growth.

The global Sulfur Tetrafluoride market is valued at 77 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sulfur Tetrafluoride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sulfur Tetrafluoride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0.99

0.94

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Electronic

Agrochemical

Others

