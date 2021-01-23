Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sulfur-tetrafluoride-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019
Sulfur tetrafluoride is the chemical compound with the formula SF4. It is a colorless gas. It is a corrosive species that releases dangerous HF upon exposure to water or moisture. Despite these unwelcome characteristics, this compound is a useful reagent for the preparation of organofluorine compounds, some of which are important in the Electronic and specialty chemical industries.
World’s largest SF4 fluorination facility: The expansion is believed to create possibly the world’s largest SF4 fluorination facility. NFIL already operates one of the cGMP certified fluorination facilities in India and the new plant will enable it to keep pace with rising global demand for fluorinated intermediates, particularly used in the development of pharmaceutical intermediates.
North America, led by the U.S. Sulfur Tetrafluoride market size is forecast to witness gains more than 13% CAGR over the projected timeframe. Robust pharmaceutical industry in the region is the major factor contributing the overall regional industry growth. Furthermore, substantial petrochemical and Pharmaceutical gas feedstock in the U.S. will boost regional growth.
The global Sulfur Tetrafluoride market is valued at 77 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sulfur Tetrafluoride volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sulfur Tetrafluoride market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Air Products
Shandong Ruihua Fluoride Industry
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
0.99
0.94
Others
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical
Electronic
Agrochemical
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-sulfur-tetrafluoride-market-development-and-forecast-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Sulfur Tetrafluoride Market Development and Forecast Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com