Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019
In this report, the Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-synthetic-leather-for-furniture-industry-depth-survey-2019
Synthetic Leather is a manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.
The market is very fragmented. Several leading players are adopting the strategy of competitive pricing to gain a better foothold in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Hornschuch, Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Nassimi, Willow Tex, Nilco, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anli Group, Hexin Group, Fujian Tianshou and Shuangxiang Group. In recent years, a growing number of players are increasingly focusing on developing novel products, in order to gain a competitive edge over others.
One trend in the market is focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather. The need for sustainability is impelling the various stakeholders, such as customers, manufacturers, and the governments, to implement the production and adoption of bio-based products. Almost 9-11% of all the chemical-based products have their raw materials sourced from renewable sources, thus, making them more environment-friendly.
One challenge in the market is harmful environmental effects of PVC processing. PU and PVC are the most common materials that are used to make synthetic leather. Among these two materials, PVC is preferred more as it is much cheaper than PU in earlier years. However, in recent times, the use of PVC is being reduced as it releases dioxins, which are hazardous chemicals. Another factor is the use of plasticizers known as phthalates. PVC, in the original form, is a very rigid substance and plasticizers must be added to make it more flexible and malleable.
The global Synthetic Leather For Furniture market is valued at 7130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Synthetic Leather For Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Leather For Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Wenzhou Imitation Leather
Hornschuch
Kuraray
Toray
Teijin
Nassimi
Willow Tex
Nilco
Anli Group
Hexin Group
Fujian Tianshou
Shuangxiang Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PVC Leather
PU Leather
Others
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial Use
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-synthetic-leather-for-furniture-industry-depth-survey-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com