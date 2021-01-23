In this report, the Global Triacetin Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Triacetin Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Triacetin 1,2,3-triacetoxypropane is more generally known as triacetin and glycerin triacetate. It is the triester of glycerol and acetic acid, and is the second simplest fat after triformin. Triacetin is readily soluble in aromatic hydrocarbons and most organic solvents. It is insoluble in aliphatic hydrocarbons, mineral oils, and vegetable and animal oils. Solubility in water is low.

The global Triacetin industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Eastman, Lanxess, BASF, Daicel and Jiangsu Ruijia. At present, Jiangsu Ruijia is the world leader, holding 23.63% production market share in 2016.

Triacetin downstream is wide and recently Triacetin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Tobacco, Food, Foundry and others. Globally, the Triacetin market is mainly driven by growing demand for Tobbacco. Tobacco accounts for nearly 60.94% of total downstream consumption of Triacetin in global.

Triacetin can be mainly divided into Tobacco Grade, Industrial Grade and Food Grade which Tobacco Grade captures about 62.21% of Triacetin market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Triacetin.

The global Triacetin market is valued at 300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Triacetin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Triacetin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman

Polynt

Lanxess

BASF

Daicel

Jiangsu Ruijia

Jiangsu Lemon

Yunnan Huanteng

Yixing Tianyuan

Xinxiang Huayang

Jiangsu Licheng

Yixing YongJia Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tobacco Grade

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Tobacco

Food

Foundry

Others

