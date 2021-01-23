In this report, the Global Wood Tar Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wood Tar Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Wood tar is produced from a variety of natural materials through destructive distillation. Wood tar can be extracted from straw, wood, etc. Wood tar is type of tar with a mixture of free carbons and hydrocarbons.

Wood tar is mainly classified into four types: resinous tars, hardwood tars, other tars. Resinous tars mainly include pine tar, and hardwood tars include beech tar, oak tar, etc. other tars are mainly made from straw, nuts, etc. And resinous tars are the most widely used type which takes up about 77% of the global total in 2016.

The global wood tar average price is in the decline trend, from 6265 $/MT in 2012 to 5153 $/MT in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation. The wood tar sales will reach about 21 K MT in 2016 from 18 K MT in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.5%.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Resinous Tars

Hardwood Tars

Other Tars

Segment by Application

Construction Coatings

Ship Coatings

Animal Husbandry

Other Applications

