In this report, the Global Yarn Lubricant Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Yarn Lubricant Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-yarn-lubricant-competition-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019



The high production speeds in textile weaving and knitting impose high demands on the yarns. The yarns need to be rapidly unrolled from the cones and must not break during weaving or knitting. In order to achieve these requirements, yarn lubricants must improve the gliding properties of the yarn. Other aspects such as antistatic or softness are also important for smooth processes. In order to avoid breakage, the yarn should show a preferably low and homogeneous friction value. This is essential to avoid the stick-slip-effect. Especially when sewing heavy woven fabrics or leather, the friction between needle and fabric can cause extremely high needle temperatures. This can lead to melting of the sewing thread and thus to breakage of the yarn or the damage of the sewing material. An optimal yarn lubricant provides both excellent lubrication properties, as well as heat protection. The report covers lubricants used in finishing and weaving.

The global sales of yarn lubricant increased from 59748 MT in 2013 to 66845 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.85%. In 2017, the global yarn lubrican market is led by Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of chemical fiber oil are concentrated in China, Europe and Japan. Total, Klueber, Transfar, Vickers Oils, Takemoto and Dr.Petry are major players in the global market. According to this study, over the next five years the yarn lubricant market will register a 2.20% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 197.63 million by 2024, from US$ 169.71 million in 2017.

Today’s industrial marketplace is increasingly competitive and requires the ability to reduce costs, raise production and increase accuracy for any business that is going to survive. For businesses that will truly thrive, the ability to lead development and get products to market faster is also critical. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer. In this industry, raw material and price fluctuations are the most sensitive factors.

The global Yarn Lubricant market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Yarn Lubricant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yarn Lubricant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Total

Klueber

Transfar

Vickers Oils

Takemoto

Dr.Petry

FUCHS

Dutch Lube Company

Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku

Exxon Mobil

Kocak Petroleum

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Hindustan Petroleum

Sinopec Lubricant

IOCl

Behran Oil

Fugesi Lubricant

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Spin Finish

Coning Oils

Knitting Oils

Greases

Segment by Application

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylic

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-yarn-lubricant-competition-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com