In this report, the Global Zinc Citrate Professional Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Zinc Citrate Professional Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Zinc citrate is supplied as a white to almost white powder. It is practically odourless, slightly soluble in water, soluble in diluted acid and practically insoluble in ethanol (96 %). Zinc citrate has an inverse solubility.

Zinc citrate is available as dihydrate and trihydrate and is produced by complete neutralisation of citric acid with a high purity zinc source, subsequent precipitation and dehydration.

Zinc citrate is used in dental care products such as toothpastes, mouthwashes and chewing gums due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects. It was used in food supplements, functional foods and beverages. It is used to formulated in pharmaceuticals, and foods as a zinc supplement. It used as intermediate in organic synthesis, agrochemicals and dyestuff. At present, dental care applications hold 51% of the global consumption’s share. With the tremendous demand for health-care products, zinc citrate supplements make up an increasing share of the health-care industry.

The global Zinc Citrate market is valued at 36 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 42 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Zinc Citrate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zinc Citrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jungbunzlauer

Gadot Biochemical Industries

Sucroal

Dr. Paul Lohmann

Global Calcium

TIB Chemicals

Jost Chemical

Penglai Marine

Shandong Hengtong Biotechnology

Feiyu Chemical

Xinyang Chemcial

Suqian Modern Biology Technology

Hengsheng Fine Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dihydrate Type

Trihydrate Type

Others

Segment by Application

Dental Care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

