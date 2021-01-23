In-Dash Navigation System Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The in-dash navigation system is an embedded device offered by automotive OEMs in most of their vehicle models. This system mainly consists of the display unit, antenna module, control module, and wiring harness. It employs the use of a global positioning system (GPS) to provide accurate location and step-by-step directions.

The ” In-Dash Navigation System Market Forecasts: 2017-2023″ datasheet presents market size forecasts for the In-Dash Navigation System market from 2017 through to 2023. The forecasts are segmented for 5 regional and 25 country level markets. Historical figures are also presented for 2017.

Factors such as reduced fuel consumption in vehicles and increase in disposable income of people supplement the global in-dash navigation system market. However, high system cost and lack of supporting infrastructure in developing countries hamper this stated growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for passenger vehicles and emerging trend of connected car devices are expected to present numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Key players operating in the market are Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Tomtom NV, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY TECHNOLOGY

2D Maps

3D Maps

BY COMPONENT

Display Unit

Control Module

Antenna Module

Wiring Harness

BY APPLICATION

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence In-Dash Navigation System Market in the coming years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1: INTRODUCTION

2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3: MARKET OVERVIEW

4: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

6: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7: IN-DASH NAVIGATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

8: COMPANY PROFILES

