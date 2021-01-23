Industrial Control Transformer Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – ABB, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Crompton Graves, Eaton, General Electric and Hyosung

A new research report titled, ‘Industrial Control Transformer Market’ has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users.

An industrial control transformer is used for stepping down voltages to machine tool control devices that isolates control circuits from all the power as well as lighting circuits. Industrial control transformers are also referred to as control transformers, machine tool transformers, or control power transformers. The industrial control transformers are especially designed for various industrial applications. These are used to handle the high inrush current from devices such as relays, starters, solenoids that are traditionally employed in large amounts in the industries.

Significant usage of transformers in higher number of industrial applications coupled with the needs to mitigate device failures owing to sudden voltage spikes is anticipated to drive the market for industrial control transformer during the forecast period. Lower take-ups in the oil & gas sector owing to slowdown in these industries is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The need to overhaul the legacy power infrastructures in many industries is anticipated to provide healthy opportunities for the players operating in the industrial control transformer market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

3. Crompton Graves Ltd.

4. Eaton Corporation PLC

5. General Electric

6. Hyosung Corporation

7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8. Schneider Electric SE

9. Siemens AG

10. Toshiba Corporation

Industrial Control Transformer Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

The Industrial Control Transformer Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

