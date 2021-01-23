Lab Automation Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2023

Automation is one of the best weapon in the life science laboratory due to the growing demands for productivity in speed, accuracy, throughput and efficiency. Helped by advance technology, contemporary automated systems are already adept of a wide range of functions that were previously performed by slow, tedious and manual labor.

Instrumentation continues to evolve, and is poised to tackle tasks that were not even conceivable just a few years ago. Originally used mostly by the big pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratory automation technology has quickly developed to satisfy a larger pool of clinical experts in the life science industry. Automation companies not only produce automation for specific customer needs but also smaller, easy-to-use systems that are much more accessible to clinical experts to satisfy their general needs. It is likely that Lab Automation market will reach more than US$ 16 Billion by the year 2022.

Clinical Automation Laboratory Market Analysis: In the clinical automation laboratory market, United States is seen as the dominant player followed by Europe and Japan will likely become second and third largest market. In terms of application, Work Station and LIMS are the leading market share taker in clinical laboratory automation market. It is anticipated that work station will lead the clinical lab automation market by the year 2022 followed by LIMS in 2nd position. Other applications of clinical lab automation such as sample transport system and specimen handling system will spot in 3rd and 4th position in clinical laboratory automation market.

Drug Discovery Automation Market Analysis: In the drug discovery automation market, United States is the hub for drug discovery. In 2015, United States hold XX% share of drug discovery automation market, which is expected to increase XX% by the year 2022. In terms of application, Plate readers has emerged as the largest market share taker in the drug discovery automation market followed by automated liquid system.

DPI Research report titled “Lab Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunities Assessment 2012 – 2022” presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and major deals in the Lab Automation Industry.

Lab Automation Market has been analysed from 3 viewpoints:

Market and Forecast (2012 – 2022) Segment wise Market & Forecast (2012 – 2022) Region wise Lab Automation Market & Forecast (2012 – 2022)

Lab Automation Market – Application Segments Covered in the Report are:

Clinical Automation Laboratory Drug Discovery Automation

The following segments of the Clinical Automation Laboratory market are detailed with size and six year forecast.

Work Station

Sample Transport System

Storage Retrieval System

Specimen Handling System

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Furthermore, the following segments of the Drug Discovery Automation market are detailed with size and six year forecast.

Automated Liquid Handling System

Robotics

Plate Readers

Dissolution Testing

Storage Retrieval System

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

The report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next six years. Regions covered in the report include:

United States

Europe

Japan

Brazil, Russia, India, China(BRIC)

Rest of the world

Data Sources

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources.

Primary Sources: Questionnaires, Surveys, telephonic interviews with industry experts and Observations

Secondary Sources: Secondary data analysis and review involves collecting and analysing a vast array of information. DPI Research seeks information from different sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, Newspapers, Books, Government official websites and other paid database sources.

Table of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Laboratory Automation Market Analysis & Forecast (2012 – 2022)

2.1 Global Clinical Laboratory Automation Market & Forecast (2012–2022)

2.2 Global Drug Discovery Automation Market & Forecast (2012 – 2022)

3. Global Laboratory Automation Market Share Analysis & Forecast (2012 – 2022)

3.1 Global Laboratory Automation Market Share (2012 – 2022)

3.2 Global Clinical Laboratory Automation Market Share – Application wise (2012 – 2022)

3.3 Global Clinical Laboratory Automation Market Share – Region wise (2012 – 2022)

3.4 Global Drug Discovery Automation Market Share – Application wise (2012 – 2022)

3.5 Global Drug Discovery Automation Market Share – Region wise (2012 – 2022)

4. Global Clinical Laboratory Automation Market & Forecast – Application wise (2012–2022)

4.1 Work Station Market & Forecast

4.2 Sample Transport System Market & Forecast

4.3 Storage Retrieval System Market & Forecast

4.4 Specimen Handling System Market & Forecast

4.5 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market & Forecast

5. Global Clinical Laboratory Automation Market & Forecast – Region wise (2012–2022)

5.1 United States Clinical Laboratory Automation Market & Forecast

5.2 Europe Clinical Laboratory Automation Market & Forecast

5.3 Japan Clinical Laboratory Automation Market & Forecast

5.4 BRIC Clinical Laboratory Automation Market & Forecast

5.5 Rest of the World Clinical Laboratory Automation Market & Forecast

6. Global Drug Discovery Automation Market & Forecast – Application wise (2012 – 2022)

6.1 Automated Liquid Handling System Market & Forecast

6.2 Robotics Market & Forecast

6.3 Plate Readers Market & Forecast

6.4 Dissolution Testing Market & Forecast

6.5 Storage Retrieval System Market & Forecast

6.6 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market & Forecast

