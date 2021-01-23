Laser Technology Market Share, Size, Historical Analysis, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Laser Technology Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Laser Technology Global Market – Overview

The global laser technology market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to increasing adoption of infrared thermometer in healthcare sector, are boosting the laser technology market growth in the forthcoming years. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of laser technology is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2017-2023.

Laser Technology Global Market – Segmentation

The laser technology market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type : Solid Laser, Liquid Laser, Gas Laser among others.

: Solid Laser, Liquid Laser, Gas Laser among others. Segmentation by Application : Laser Processing, Laser Gyroscopes, Laser Printers, Laser Scanners, Laser Rangefinders, Laser Headlights, Laser Security Systems, Optical Communication and others.

: Laser Processing, Laser Gyroscopes, Laser Printers, Laser Scanners, Laser Rangefinders, Laser Headlights, Laser Security Systems, Optical Communication and others. Segmentation by End – User : IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, among others

: IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, among others Segmentation by Regions: Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global Laser Technology Market Coherent, Inc. (U.S.), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), IPG Photonics Corp. (U.S.), Micron Laser Technology (U.S.), Trumpf Group (Germany), Laser Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Haas Laser Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Jeanoptik AG (Germany), Novanta Inc. (U.S.), Quantel Group (U.K), LasaerStar Technologies Corp. (U.S.), ALT Advanced Lazer Technologies (U.K), Applied Laser Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Epilog Laser (U.S.), NeoPhotonics Corporation (U.S.), Han’s Laser Technology Co., Ltd (China), MKS Instruments (U.S.), among others.

Laser Technology Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global laser technology market with the largest market share due to increasing demand wireless laser connections, which is gaining demand in laser technology market and is expected to gain growth by 2023. Global Laser Technology market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to increasing implementation of material processing applications in manufacturing sectors. The Asia Pacific market for laser technology market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Industry News:

March 6, 2018– Chief Automotive Technologies , the leading provider of computerized measuring equipment and vehicle specification data, has introduced Live Mapping system. This system is integrated with Galileo laser scanner and real-time measurements of collision-damaged vehicles.

March 14, 2018 – II‐VI Incorporated, a leader in laser components and subsystems, had announced about their product launched DirectProcess 900 direct diode laser engine with 1 kW output power and network interfaces for Industry 4.0. It is widely used in industrial materials processing application including joining, cutting and hardening, and others.

21 March 2018– Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH and Nichia Corp had announced to expand their nitride LED and laser IP cooperation.

