Latest Report on Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Trends, Growth Prospects, Segment Analysis by 2025 with Top Companies-InTouch Technologies, Inc., Advanced ICU Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ceiba-TeleICU

Worldwide Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Tele-Intensive Care Unit industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Tele-Intensive Care Unit market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Tele-Intensive Care Unit market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Tele-Intensive Care Unit players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global tele-intensive care unit market is expected to reach US$ 7,363.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,541.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine, increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists. North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

Leading Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Players Include: InTouch Technologies, Inc., Advanced ICU Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., UPMC, Banner Health, TeleICUCare, Eagle Telemedicine, Apollo Tele Health Services, SOC Telemed, INTeleICU among others.

An exclusive Tele-Intensive Care Unit market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Tele-Intensive Care Unit market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The Asia Pacific tele-intensive care unit market is expected to grow with CAGR of 23.5% to US$ 1,207.6 Mn 2025 from US$ 74.42 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, introduction of innovative technologies and developments by the government and growing improvements in tele-intensive care unit solutions in India, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Partnership/acquisition, and service launch & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global tele-intensive care unit industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: InTouch Health and NTT DATA Services entered into a partnership to provide a turnkey virtual care solution that enables healthcare organizations to expand access to healthcare services, optimize care delivery, and reduce costs.

2017: Advanced ICU Care launched tele-ICU services at Winchester Medical Center (WMC) in Winchester to deliver an extra layer of care in one of the most critical areas of the hospital.

2016: Royal Philips and four leading U.S. health systems signed multi-layer agreements to implement remote intensive care unit (eICU) program.

2016: InTouch Health, provider of a global, cloud-based telehealth network, partnered with Eagle Telemedicine to develop innovative telemedicine programs like tele-ICU, teleneurology and telepsychology.

Tele-Intensive Care Unit – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Centralized

Decentralized

Other (Hybrid)

By Component

Hardware Therapeutic Devices Computer Systems Communication Lines

Software

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Tele-Intensive Care Unit market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Tele-Intensive Care Unit market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Tele-Intensive Care Unit market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

