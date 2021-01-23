Low Power Wide Area Network Market Recent Trens, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2025

The global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 986.0 Mn in 2017 to US$ 28746.5 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 53.2% between 2018 and 2025. The operations throughout various industries including agriculture, manufacturing, oil & gas among others have lately realized the need to transform their agile back-end infrastructure to efficiently manage and comply with the evolving IoT initiatives and solutions. At present, the majority of the IoT devices are using the already existing network connections such as Zigbee, cellular, Wi-Fi and other proprietary technologies. As the conventional mobile network comprised of functional performances that could not meet the transforming IoT landscape concerning data output, cost efficiencies and coverage areas, the industry players promoted LPWAN. The explosive growth in penetration of IoT devices over the past few years has escalated the demand for LPWAN technology deployments. This is major because these modern technologies were cost-efficient, optimized data transmission, and scalable cellular coverage.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Low Power Wide Area Network Market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Some of The Important Players In Low Power Wide Area Network Market:

1. Nwave Technologies

2. SIGFOX

3. Semtech Corporation

4. LORIOT.IO

5. Link Labs, Inc.

6. Waviot

7. Ingenu Inc.

8. Actility

9. Weightless SIG

10. Senet, Inc.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market. Low Power Wide Area Network Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

