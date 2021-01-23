Massive Growth Expected in Urinary Catheters Market 2019 with Top Key Venders-Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Cure Medical, LLC

Worldwide Urinary Catheters Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Urinary Catheters industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Urinary Catheters market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Urinary Catheters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Urinary Catheters players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The urinary catheters market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the urinary catheters till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global urinary catheters market. The market report for urinary catheters is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of urinary catheters, public and private hospitals, academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, privately practicing physicians and surgeons, medical institutes, research centers and other academic hostilities, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The global urinary catheters market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for Urinary Catheters was valued at USD 2,526.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 4,811.0 Mn by 2025.

Leading Urinary Catheters Market Players Include: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Cure Medical, LLC, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Bactiguard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, and Hollister Incorporated among others.

The current urinary catheter technologies involves the use of conventional silicone, rubber and other catheter products that are majorly re-usable. However, in order to combat the risk associated with the multiple use of these catheters that include bladder stones and infections can lead to harmful outcomes. Development of single use catheters that reduces risk of urological complications are expected to be used at a significant rate in the fore coming years over the traditional urinary catheters. Additionally, training and education campaigns delivering appropriate knowledge and procedure for self-catheterization is also expected to increase its adoption among both males and females over the years.

An exclusive Urinary Catheters market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Urinary Catheters Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Urinary Catheters market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Urinary Catheters – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Product

Foley

Condom

Intermittent

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Application

Spinal Cord Injury

Urinary Incontinence

Bladder Dysfunction

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

Global Urinary catheters Market – By Gender

Male

Female

Global Urinary catheters Market – By End User

Long-Term Care Facilities

Hospitals

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Urinary Catheters market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Urinary Catheters market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Urinary Catheters market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The global urinary catheters market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The market on the basis of product is segmented into Foley catheters, condom catheters and intermittent catheters. The intermittent catheters is expected to dominate the urinary catheters market owing to the high efficiency and reduced risk of infections as well as affordability. On the other hand, Foley catheters and external condom catheters are expected to grow with a moderate CAGR owing to the high risk of infection and other complications associated with them.

