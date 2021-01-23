Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market 2023 Business Research Analysis by Key Vendors – AnaJet , BASF , DuPont , Huntsman Corporation , KIIAN Group , Hongsam

Mexico digital textile printing inks market was valued at $16 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $51 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2017 to 2023. Digital textile printing inks are used on small garments such as promotional wear, t-shirts, and jackets. They are also used on large format rolls of textile. The digital printing inks market has witnessed significant growth owing to increase in demand for advertisements and corporate branding such as flags, retail graphics, and banners.

The growth in urbanization coupled with increase in demand for corporate branding and advertisement propel the market for digital textile inks. The sublimation ink segment has witnessed significant demand owing to increase in demand for dye-sublimation printer in computer printing applications. Furthermore, the demand for pigment-based inks is anticipated to witness growth owing to its excellent archival print life coupled with color stability. Based on application, the display segment has witnessed noteworthy growth in 2016 owing to increase in demand for touch panels and special effects applications. However, clothing and household segments are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for digital printing inks market owing to increase in textile and household decorative applications.

Major Key Players of the Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks Market are:

AnaJet , BASF , DuPont , Huntsman Corporation , KIIAN Group , Hongsam , SPG Prints , LANYU Digital , Sawgrass , Kornit Digital

The Mexico digital textile printing inks market is segmented based on ink type, application, and region. Based on ink type, the market is divided into reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigments, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into clothing/garments, household, technical textile, display, and others.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Mexico Digital Textile Printing Inks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

