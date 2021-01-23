New-Born Screening Market Analysis by Size, Share, Dynamics, Top Players, Segments, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The report titled Global New-Born Screening Market 2018 Research Report implements an exhaustive study on Market Research Future. This Report Cover market size, growth rate, opportunities, market Dynamics and Factor Analysis.

Market Synopsis:

The Global New-Born Screening Market is expected to register a significant growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Newborns are prone to infections, which can occur at any time from the time of birth. The term newborn screening is widely used to describe various tests that occur during the first few hours or days of a newborn’s life and which, when properly timed and performed, has the potential to prevent severe health problems, including death. Factors such as an increase in incidences of newborn diseases, growing awareness among the population results in the growth of the market, Also, the increase in demand for newborn diagnosis, technological advancements to boost the growth of the market, new entrants in the market and government initiatives to bolster the growth of the market. However, other factors such as socio-economic issues extremely affect the market, lack of skilled and trained professionals, lack of healthcare infrastructure hinders the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global new-born screening market are AB Sciex LLC (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Perkinelmer, Inc., Waters Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Masimo Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Covidien PLC, GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Trivitron Healthcare, ZenTech S.A, and others.

Segmentation

The global new-born screening market has been segmented on the basis of technology, test type, product and end users. On the basis of technology, the market has been classified as tandem mass spectrometry (TMS), electrophoresis, immunoassays, and enzymatic assays, DNA-based assays, hearing screening technology, pulse oximetry screening technology. On the basis of test type, the market has been classified as a dry blood spot test, hearing screening test, critical congenital heart diseases (CCHD) test, urine test, and others. On the basis of products, the market has been classified as instruments and reagents and assay kits. The instruments have been segmented into the mass spectrometer, laparoscope, retinoscope, ultrasound machine, new-born hearing screening instruments, pulse oximeters. The new-born hearing screening instruments segment has been further segmented into hearing screening devices and hearing screening accessories. On the basis of end users, the market has been classified as hospitals, maternity & specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is projected to lead the newborn screening market in the forecast period. Increasing healthcare awareness, advancement in technology, medical tourism are some other factors that boost the growth of the market. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), every year 4.1 million newborns are screened for congenital disorders in the United States (U.S). Among these, 4,000 infants are diagnosed with congenital disorders and It is estimated that another 1,000 infants having congenital disorders go undetected.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share. Growing government funding in Europe for newborn screening within a national health service or a statutory health insurance is expected to drive newborn screening market growth in Europe. As per European Surveillance of Congenital Anomalies (EUROCAT), the occurrence of these abnormalities in every 24 births out of 1,000 is currently observed. In 2010, the World Health Organization (WHO) had undertaken a resolution of preventing these deaths by developing strong surveillance systems. Such measures are likely to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for the global new-born screening market in 2018. It is expected to witness profitable growth over the forecast period due to the existence of favorable healthcare schemes drafted by government agencies. Awareness programs and quality assurance of newborn diagnostic procedures have added importance in the developing economies of Korea, Taiwan, China, Sri Lanka, and India since the last few years.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income. The strict regulatory environment in certain countries, the absence of technologically advanced instruments, interruptions and delays in hospitalization are major restraining factors for the global newborn screening market.

