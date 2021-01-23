New Report on Track and Trace Solutions Market Size & Positive Long-Term Growth Outlook 2019-2027 with Top Companies-OPTEL GROUP, Axway, Körber Medipak Systems AG, ZIH Corp., Siemens AG

Worldwide Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Track and Trace Solutions industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Track and Trace Solutions market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Track and Trace Solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Track and Trace Solutions players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Asia Pacific track and trace solutions market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to developments in the healthcare systems and industries, rise in the product innovations in China, rise in programs and initiatives in countries. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

The global track and trace solutions market accounted to US$ 1,728.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,049.0 Mn by 2027.

Leading Track and Trace Solutions Market Players Include: OPTEL GROUP, Axway, Körber Medipak Systems AG, ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, TraceLink, Antares Vision, RFXCEL CORP., SEA VISION S.r.l., Adents among others.

An exclusive Track and Trace Solutions market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Track and Trace Solutions Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Track and Trace Solutions market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Track and Trace Solutions – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Software Plant Manager Line Controller Enterprise & Network Manager Bundle Tracking Case Tracking Pallet Tracking

Hardware Printing & Marking Barcode Scanners Labeling Checkweigher RFID Readers



By Technology

Barcodes

RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification)

By Application

Serialization Solutions Carton Serialization Bottle Serialization Medical Device Serialization Blister Serialization Vials & Ampoules Serialization

Aggregation Solutions Case Aggregation Pallet Aggregation Bundle Aggregation Tracking, Tracing, & Reporting Solutions



By End User

Pharmaceutical Industry

Medical Devices Industry

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Track and Trace Solutions market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Track and Trace Solutions market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Track and Trace Solutions market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Track and Trace Solutions Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Track and Trace Solutions Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

– Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

