On-Demand Transportation Market Scrutinized in New Research by Key Player Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Robert Bosch GmbH

Overview of On-Demand Transportation Market

According to Publisher, the Global On-Demand Transportation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increased problems related to traffic, growing fuel costs, and reduced parking spaces, rising penetration of smartphones and connected vehicles, developments in its infrastructure and increasing utilization of cab/taxi sharing services by the individuals. However, Lack of presence of robust IT infrastructure in emerging countries and passenger safety is restraining the market growth.

On-demand transportation is an enormously superior transportation system that aims to offer pioneering services for transport management systems as well as traffic. This type of transport system permits diverse users to be further synchronized, make smarter and safer utilization of transport networks.

Scope of Report

Top Key Players in On-Demand Transportation Market:

Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Robert Bosch GmbH, Gett Inc., Daimler AG, Avis Budget Group, Inc., General Motors Company, Uber Technologies Inc., Audi AG, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Transdev, Hyundai Motor Company, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd., Ola Cabs, Lyft, Careem, Taxify and Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

On-Demand Transportation Market Key Segments include:

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Micro Mobility

– Four Wheeler

– Other Vehicle Types

Service Types Covered:

– Station-Based Mobility

– Car Sharing

– Car Rental

– E-Hailing

– Other Service Types

Vehicle Connectivities Covered:

– Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)

– Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

– Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V)

– Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

