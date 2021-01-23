Optical Film Market – Global Outlook to 2026 | Fujifilm, LG Chem, MNTech, Nitto Denko Corporation, Polatechno, Samsung SDI, Sumitomo Chem, Zeon Corporation, American Polarizers

Optical Film Market is accounted for $12.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $26.6 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2026. The factors include increasing demand for larger screen sized televisions and mobile phones, Increasing product development, launches and advancements in electronic goods. However, the emergence of new display technology like active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screens or displays in TV, mobile and other electronic applications expected to hamper the growth of the global optical films market up to a certain extent. Optical films are thin multilayered films, used in various display applications in order to improve reduce reflection, anti-glaring, light transmission and many more are specified as optical films.

Based on the product, Optical films use Anti-reflection film in order to sputtering process controls thin-film thickness at the nano-level to form an anti-reflection film consisting of multiple layers with different refractive indices. This structure uses the interference of light to reduce reflection. The AR film has excellent anti-fouling and anti-scratch properties, making it an excellent choice for the surface layer of touch panels.

By Geography, Asia Pacific commanded the global optical films market in terms of revenue contribution as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is mainly associated with the availability of a large number of local manufacturers in the region along with comparatively low-cost labor and availability of cost-effective raw material in countries in the region.

Some of the key players include in this market are Dexerials Corporation, Fujifilm, LG Chem, MNTech, Nitto Denko Corporation, Polatechno Co., Ltd., Samsung SDI, Sumitomo Chem, Zeon Corporation, American Polarizers., Toray Industries Inc, Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH, Hyosung Corporation.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

