Organic Rice Protein Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – AIDP, Axiom Foods, Golden Grain Group Limited and RiceBran Technologies

Increasing demand for organic rice protein among individual due to its various functional properties is driving the need for organic rice protein market. Furthermore, organic rice protein is a potential alternative to animal and other plant proteins due to which it is also projected to influence the organic rice protein market significantly. Moreover, the increasing popularity of organic rice protein due to higher protein composition among individual is anticipated to have a robust impact on the organic rice protein market. Organic rice protein meet the needs of consumers looking for lactose-free, non-allergen, and gluten-free source of protein, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Rice is the seed, which is a grass species and is known as Oryza Sativa or Oryza glaberrima. It is a type of grain which is the most widely consumed staple food in significant parts of the world. Organic rice protein contains 80 percent protein and essential amino acids. Organic rice protein powder doesn’t contain any toxins and allergens. Organic rice protein is free from genetically modified organisms and gluten. Organic rice protein helps in the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. Organic rice protein made without pesticides, herbicides, PCBs, preservatives, soy, milk, eggs, yeast, wheat, corn, and nuts.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. AIDP Inc.

2. Axiom Foods Inc.

3. Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. , Ltd.

4. Golden Grain Group Limited

5. Ribus, Inc.

6. RiceBran Technologies

7. Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. , Ltd

8. Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt) Ltd.

9. The Green Labs LLC

10. Top Health Ingredients, Inc.

The global organic rice protein market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and function. Based on type, the market is segmented into rice protein concentrates, rice protein isolates, and other rice protein types. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into dry form, and liquid form. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into sports & energy nutrition, beverages, bakery & confectionery, meat analogues & extenders, dairy alternatives, and other applications. On the basis of the function the market is segmented into emulsifying, texturing, gelling, and foaming.

