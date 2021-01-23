Patient Portal Market Growth Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, End-user, And By competitor Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Optum, athenahealth

The report is an in-depth analysis of the Patient Portal market. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

A patient portal is an online website which helps to maintain the data of patients. Medical practitioners, patients, and pharmacists have access to this portal at any time and place. These portals allow patients to look into numerous data points which include physician notes, lab results, their health histories, immunizations, and discharge reviews. Patient portals are helpful at the time of emergency when a patient is unconscious & for routine check-ups; and reduces the time of the patient & the physician.

Adoption of patient portal solutions among healthcare providers, acceptance of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers & providers, growing usage of EHR solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, growing focus on value-based medicine and cloud-based patient portal solutions are expected to provide opportunity for the growth of patient portal market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, CureMD Healthcare, Medfusion Inc., Greenway Health, LLC and eClinicalWorks.

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Patient Portal market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The “Global Patient Portal Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the patient portal industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global patient portal market with detailed market segmentation by product, delivery mode, end user, and geography. The global patient portal market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The patient portal market is segmented based on product as, standalone patient portals and integrated patient portals. On the basis of delivery mode, patient portal market is segmented into web-based delivery and cloud-based delivery. Based on the end user the patient portal market is segmented as providers, payers, pharmacies, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry overview and forecast of the global patient portal market based on product, delivery mode and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall patient portal market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is anticipated to hold largest share of the patient portal market, followed by Europe owing to rising demand to improve affordability & efficacy of patient care, and government initiatives. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth due to rising medical tourism, growing demand for better health care, and large base of aging population in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

