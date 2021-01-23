Plasma Therapy Market size will reach US$ 286 million by 2024 – DePuy Synthes, REV-MED, Arthrex, Terumo, EmCyte

Plasma Therapy market will register a 10.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 286 million by 2024, from US$ 192.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Plasma Therapy business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Plasma Therapy market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Plasma Therapy value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Pure PRP

Leucocyte-rich PRP

Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

In 2018, Pure PRP accounted for a major share of 66% the global Plasma Therapy market, this product segment is poised to reach 256.82 million US$ by 2025 from 130.82 million US$ in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Orthopedic

Darmatology

Cardiac Muscle Injury

Dental

Nerve Injury

Plasma Therapy is application for Orthopedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Dental, Nerve Injury and Others. The most of Plasma Therapy is used for Orthopedic, and the market share of that is about 70.53 % in 2018.Followed by Dramatology,which occupied 11.19% in 2018.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DePuy Synthes

REV-MED

Arthrex

Terumo

EmCyte

Zimmer Biomet

Cesca Therapeutics

Regen Lab

Weigao

ISTO Biologics

Nuo Therapeutics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Contents:

Global Plasma Therapy Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Plasma Therapy by Players

4 Plasma Therapy by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Plasma Therapy Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 DePuy Synthes

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered

11.1.3 DePuy Synthes Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 DePuy Synthes News

11.2 REV-MED

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered

11.2.3 REV-MED Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 REV-MED News

11.3 Arthrex

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered

11.3.3 Arthrex Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Arthrex News

11.4 Terumo

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered

11.4.3 Terumo Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Terumo News

11.5 EmCyte

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered

11.5.3 EmCyte Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 EmCyte News

11.6 Zimmer Biomet

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered

11.6.3 Zimmer Biomet Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Zimmer Biomet News

11.7 Cesca Therapeutics

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered

11.7.3 Cesca Therapeutics Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Cesca Therapeutics News

11.8 Regen Lab

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered

11.8.3 Regen Lab Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Regen Lab News

11.9 Weigao

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered

11.9.3 Weigao Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Weigao News

11.10 ISTO Biologics

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered

11.10.3 ISTO Biologics Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 ISTO Biologics News

11.11 Nuo Therapeutics

