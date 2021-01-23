Plasma Therapy Market size will reach US$ 286 million by 2024 – DePuy Synthes, REV-MED, Arthrex, Terumo, EmCyte
Plasma Therapy market will register a 10.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 286 million by 2024, from US$ 192.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Plasma Therapy business.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Plasma Therapy market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Download a sample report https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012799466/sample
This study considers the Plasma Therapy value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Pure PRP
Leucocyte-rich PRP
Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)
In 2018, Pure PRP accounted for a major share of 66% the global Plasma Therapy market, this product segment is poised to reach 256.82 million US$ by 2025 from 130.82 million US$ in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Orthopedic
Darmatology
Cardiac Muscle Injury
Dental
Nerve Injury
Plasma Therapy is application for Orthopedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Dental, Nerve Injury and Others. The most of Plasma Therapy is used for Orthopedic, and the market share of that is about 70.53 % in 2018.Followed by Dramatology,which occupied 11.19% in 2018.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
DePuy Synthes
REV-MED
Arthrex
Terumo
EmCyte
Zimmer Biomet
Cesca Therapeutics
Regen Lab
Weigao
ISTO Biologics
Nuo Therapeutics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Inquire for Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012799466/buying
Table of Contents:
Global Plasma Therapy Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Plasma Therapy by Players
4 Plasma Therapy by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Plasma Therapy Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 DePuy Synthes
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered
11.1.3 DePuy Synthes Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 DePuy Synthes News
11.2 REV-MED
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered
11.2.3 REV-MED Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 REV-MED News
11.3 Arthrex
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered
11.3.3 Arthrex Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Arthrex News
11.4 Terumo
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered
11.4.3 Terumo Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Terumo News
11.5 EmCyte
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered
11.5.3 EmCyte Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 EmCyte News
11.6 Zimmer Biomet
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered
11.6.3 Zimmer Biomet Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Zimmer Biomet News
11.7 Cesca Therapeutics
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered
11.7.3 Cesca Therapeutics Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Cesca Therapeutics News
11.8 Regen Lab
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered
11.8.3 Regen Lab Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Regen Lab News
11.9 Weigao
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered
11.9.3 Weigao Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Weigao News
11.10 ISTO Biologics
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Plasma Therapy Product Offered
11.10.3 ISTO Biologics Plasma Therapy Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 ISTO Biologics News
11.11 Nuo Therapeutics
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]