Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Market Future Technological Growth and Demand and Business Opportunities 2023 – LyondellBasell, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DuPont, INEOS, Total S.A., China Petrochemical Corporation

Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Market for injection molding was valued at $49,511 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $67,498 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Injection molding is a manufacturing process used in mass production. This molding process is one of the most preferred processes to manufacture essential components, which are used in original equipment manufacturing (OEM) for a wide range of industries. At present, injection molding is used to manufacture almost all types of plastic parts components. Furthermore, robotics in injection molding is becoming very common in many industries due to their long reach and high degree of flexibility. They perform several operations such as finishing and assembling injection-molded parts and loading components into the injection molding machine. Injection-molded plastics are used in the production of complex and intricate-shaped parts to ensure precision and minimize wastage. Hence, injection-molded plastics are used in the production of automotive components, interior wrapping, and numerous assembly parts.

Major Key Players of the Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Market are:

LyondellBasell, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DuPont, INEOS, Total S.A., China Petrochemical Corporation, LG Chem, King Plastic Corporation, and Astor Chemical Industrial (jiangsu) CO.,LTD

Injection-molded polypropylene and high-impact polystyrene components are largely used in various end-user industries such as consumer goods & electronics, household, packaging, horticulture & agriculture, construction, automotive, textile, and others. This increased use of polypropylene and high-impact polystyrene in various end-user industries majorly drives the market. Furthermore, low waste production coupled with low labor cost and bulk production advantages supplements the growth of the polypropylene & high-impact polystyrene market for injection molding. However, single designed component that can be produced from injection molding and high tooling cost is expected to hamper the market growth. The use of robotics in casting process of injection molding is expected to make way for opportunities for the market growth.

Major Types of Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene covered are:

Polypropylene (PP)

Filled PP

Composite PP

Others

High-impact polystyrene (HIPS)

Major Applications of Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene covered are:

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Household

Packaging

Horticulture & Agriculture

Construction

Automotive

Textile

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Market Size

2.2 Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Sales by Product

4.2 Global Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Revenue by Product

4.3 Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Polypropylene & High-Impact Polystyrene industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

