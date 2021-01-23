Protein Supplements – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Protein Supplements Market is accounted for $4905.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $9785.8 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Rising population of working women and growing number of fitness centers are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, availability of cheaper alternatives is hindering the market growth.

Based on application, Sports Nutrition segment has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for sport nutritional supplements and different health-oriented extra-curricular performance such as hitting the gym and participating in various sports.

Some of the key players profiled in the Protein Supplements Market include Abbot Laboratories, Transparent Labs, Glanbia Plc., Cyto Sport Inc, Quest Nutrition, NBTY, Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Amway corporation and General Nutrition Centers.

Types Covered:

– Whey protein

– Soy protein

– Egg protein

– Casein

– Pea Protein

– Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Protein

– Other Types

Forms Covered:

– Protein Bar

– Powder

– Ready to Drink (RTD)

Sources Covered:

– Plant

– Animal

Genders Covered:

– Female

– Male

Age Groups Covered:

– Generation x

– Baby Boomer

– Millennials

Applications Covered:

– Functional Foods

– Sports Nutrition

