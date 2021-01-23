Recovered Carbon Black Market With Top Countries Data: Trends and Forecast 2023, Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Recovered Carbon Black Market Segmentation

https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=128507

Recovered Carbon Black Market has been categorized based on application and region.

On the basis of application, the global recovered carbon black market has been segmented into tire, non-tire rubber, coatings, plastics, and inks.

The global recovered carbon black market, by region, has been divided into five key regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get Free Sample Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7557

Regional Analysis

The North American market dominated the global recovered carbon black market in 2017 due to the increasing demand for the product in automobile and ink applications. The US is expected to be the major contributor to the regional market growth owing to the growing consumption of the product in the automotive tire and non-tire applications. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for the product in growing rubber and automotive industries. China is projected to be the leading market in the region due to the rising demand for rCB in coatings and automobile tire applications.

Competitive Analysis

Hi Green Carbon (India), Pyrolyx AG (Germany), Black Bear Carbon B.V. (The Netherlands), Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (Sweden), Delta-Energy Group, LLC (US), Alpha Carbone (France), DVA Renewable Energy JSC. (Vietnam), Enrestec Inc (Taiwan), Integrated Resource Recovery, Inc. (US), and SR2O Holdings, LLC (US) are some of the key players operating in the global recovered carbon black market.

Market Research Future has published a half-cooked research report on the Global Recovered Carbon Black Market.

Overview:

Recovered carbon black (rCB) is an environmentally-friendly substitute for virgin carbon black which is obtained by pyrolysis of scrap and unused tires. It emits less carbon dioxide (CO2). It typically contains 10-20%, by weight, of non-carbonaceous material and is free from fabric and steel wire. Depending on its post-treatment method, rCB has reinforcing properties in the range of an N500-N700 standard carbon black.

Based on application, the global recovered carbon black market has been divided into tire, non-tire rubber, coatings, plastics, and inks. Among these, the tire segment dominated the global market in 2017 owing to the high consumption of recovered carbon black as reinforcing filler in tires. In addition, it is also used to impart color to tires. It is widely used in several automotive tire parts such as sidewalls, treads, and inner-liners.

The non-tire rubber segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the coming years. This is attributed to the increasing use of the product in the manufacturing of conveyor belts, gaskets, rubber sheets, hoses, seals, and rubber roofing, among others. Additionally, it is also used in footwear rubber due to its high abrasion resistance property. Recovered carbon black increases the overall strength of mechanical rubber products as it has low ash content.

Read More Information @ https://www.1170kfaq.com/story/40555312/recovered-carbon-black-market-by-type-by-mechanism-by-application-by-geography-global-market-size-share-development-growth-and-demand-forecast-2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

2.4 Key Takeaways

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics Of Global Recovered Carbon Black Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Challenges

4.6 Trends/Technology

5 Market Factor Analysis Of Global Recovered Carbon Black Market

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers

5.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce

5.1.4 End User

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Pricing Analysis

LIST OF TABLES:

Table 1 Global Recovered Carbon Black Market: By Region, 2016−2023

Table 2 North America: Recovered Carbon Black Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 3 Europe: Recovered Carbon Black Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Recovered Carbon Black Market. By Country, 2016−2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Recovered Carbon Black Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 6 Latin America: Recovered Carbon Black Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 7 Global Recovered Carbon Black Application Market, By Regions, 2016−2023

Table 8 North America: Recovered Carbon Black Application Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 9 Europe: Recovered Carbon Black Application Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 10 Asia-Pacific: Recovered Carbon Black Application Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 11 Middle East & Africa: Recovered Carbon Black Application Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 12 Latin America: Recovered Carbon Black Application Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Browse Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/recovered-carbon-black-market-7557

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]