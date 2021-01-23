Remote Weapon Station Market is expected to reach $24.76 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.2%

Remote weapon station (RWS), is a remotely operated weaponized system often equipped with fire-control system for light and medium caliber weapons which can be installed on ground combat vehicle or sea and air-based combat platforms. Such equipment is used on modern military vehicles, as it allows a gunner to remain in the relative protection of the vehicle.

Global Remote Weapon Station Market accounted for $8.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.76 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Rising incidences of asymmetric warfare, new land warfare systems and high demand for military applications are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, high development cost of the stations is hampering the market growth.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019356

The research report is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily. It investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Remote Weapon Station market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future.

Mobility Covered:

– Stationary

– Moving

Components Covered:

– Weapons & Armaments

– Sensors

– Human Machine Interface (HMI)

– Fire Control Station

Weapon Types Covered:

– Non-Lethal Weapons

– Lethal Weapon

Technologies Covered:

– Remote Controlled Gun Systems

– Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS)

– Other Technologies

Platforms Covered:

– Naval

– Land

– Airborne

Applications Covered:

– Homeland Security

– Military

Based on Platform, land segment held significant market share during the forecast period owing to rising focus on close combat systems, demand for connected warfare systems, and growing soldier safety on a battleground. By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a faster rate due to continuous upgrade of warfare platforms with newer technologies.

Some of the key players in Remote Weapon Station market Raytheon Company, BAE Systems, ST Engineering , IMI Systems , General Dynamics Corporation, China North Industries Corporation (Norinco), Kongsberg Gruppen, Elbit Systems, Saab AB, Electro Optic Systems, Aselsan A.S., Rheinmetall AG, Moog, Leonardo – Societ? Per Azioni and Fn Herstal.

Essential points covered in Global Remote Weapon Station Market Research are:-

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Remote Weapon Station Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Remote Weapon Station Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Remote Weapon Station Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Remote Weapon Station Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Remote Weapon Station Market

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019356

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Mobility

6 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Component

7 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Weapon Type

9 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Technology

10 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Platform

11 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Application

12 Global Remote Weapon Station Market, By Geography

13 Key Developments

14 Company Profiling

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]