RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Global Market 2019 By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue And Market Share Forecast 2025

RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market – 2019-2025



Report Description:

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The tags contain electronically stored information. Passive tags collect energy from a nearby RFID reader’s interrogating radio waves. Active tags have a local power source (such as a battery) and may operate hundreds of meters from the RFID reader. Unlike a barcode, the tag need not be within the line of sight of the reader, so it may be embedded in the tracked object. RFID is one method of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC).

Free Sample Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4054439-global-rfid-in-pharmaceuticals-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

Impinj

Invengo Technology

IBM

Smartrac

Aucxis

Turck Korea

Datalogic

Unitech

HID Global

CCL Label

Xerox Corporation

Fieg Electronics

JADAK

Texas Instrument

TSL

CSL

GAO RFID

Alien Technology

Cipher Lab

Sense Technology

Chafon Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RFID Readers

RFID Tags

RFID Middleware

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals & Clinics

Drug Manufacturer

Drug Wholesalers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4054439-global-rfid-in-pharmaceuticals-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market by Country

6 Europe RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market by Country

7 Asia-Pacific RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market by Country

8 South America RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market by Country

9 Middle East and Africa RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market by Countries

10 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Segment by Type

11 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Segment by Application

12 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Continued …

Download Free Sample Report >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4054439-global-rfid-in-pharmaceuticals-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Http://Www.Wiseguyreports.Com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)