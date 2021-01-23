RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Global Market 2019 By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue And Market Share Forecast 2025
RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market – 2019-2025
Report Description:
Radio-frequency identification (RFID) uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The tags contain electronically stored information. Passive tags collect energy from a nearby RFID reader’s interrogating radio waves. Active tags have a local power source (such as a battery) and may operate hundreds of meters from the RFID reader. Unlike a barcode, the tag need not be within the line of sight of the reader, so it may be embedded in the tracked object. RFID is one method of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC).
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell
Zebra Technologies
Impinj
Invengo Technology
IBM
Smartrac
Aucxis
Turck Korea
Datalogic
Unitech
HID Global
CCL Label
Xerox Corporation
Fieg Electronics
JADAK
Texas Instrument
TSL
CSL
GAO RFID
Alien Technology
Cipher Lab
Sense Technology
Chafon Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
RFID Readers
RFID Tags
RFID Middleware
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals & Clinics
Drug Manufacturer
Drug Wholesalers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market by Country
6 Europe RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market by Country
7 Asia-Pacific RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market by Country
8 South America RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market by Country
9 Middle East and Africa RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market by Countries
10 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Segment by Type
11 Global RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Segment by Application
12 RFID in Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast (2019-2025)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
Continued …
