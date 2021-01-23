Semi-trailer Market Illuminated by New Report – Key Player China International Marine Containers, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone, Fontaine Commercial Trailer

Overview of Semi-trailer Market

According to Publisher, the Global Semi-Trailer Market is accounted for $24.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $41.25billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.Factors such as growing demand for consumer goods, increasing business activity in emerging countries and rising usage of advanced technologies are fuelling the market growth. However, unfortunate road transportation coupled with a lack of intent to recover transport is hampering the market.

A semi-trailer is a trailer without a facade pin. The term is likewise used to allude to the gathering of a truck and a semi trailer. The semi-trailers have wheels that are skillful of being fully descend and are additionally relocatable. Simplicity of help is referred to as one of the semi’s main points of interest. A road tractor coupled to a semi-trailer is regularly called a semi-trailer truck.

China International Marine Containers, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone, Fontaine Commercial Trailer, Inc., Great Dane, Hyundai Translead, Lamberet, Polar Tank, Schmitz Cargobull, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Wabash National

Semi-trailer Market Key Segments include:

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Tonnage Types Covered:

– 25-50 Ton

– 51-100 Ton

– Above 100 Ton

– Below 25 Ton

Semi-Trailer Types Covered:

– Tanker

– Refrigerated

– Lowboy

– Flatbed

– Dry Van

– Dump

– Curtain

– Other Semi-Trailer Types

Number of Axles Covered:

– 3-4 Axles

– Less Than 3 Axles

– More Than 4 Axles

End Users Covered:

– Chemical

– Construction

– Food & Beverage

– HealthCare

– Heavy Industry

– Oil & Gas

– Cement

– Logistics

– Textile

– Steel

– Other End Users

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

