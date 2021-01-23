Shortwave Infrared Market Industry Growth 2019 With Major players Allied Vision Technologies , Flir Systems, FluxData , INTEVAC, New Imaging Technologies

Shortwave infrared devices are used to detect the radiations which are invisible to the human eye. The ability of the shortwave infrared solutions to identify the objects in the low light is the major factors that are aiding the increasing demand for shortwave infrared solutions market. The shortwave infrared market is expected to grow significantly in the North America region.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Advancements in technologies, increasing usage in military devices are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of shortwave infrared market. However, regulation regarding the export of infrared products is the major factors that might hinder the growth of shortwave infrared market.

Top Key Players of this Report

1.Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

2.Flir Systems, Inc.

3.FluxData Inc.

4.INTEVAC, INC.

5.New Imaging Technologies

6.Photon Etc.

7.Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.

8.Raptor Photonics

9.Sensors Unlimited

10.Xenics

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Shortwave infrared Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the shortwave infrared industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of shortwave infrared market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, application and geography. The global shortwave infrared market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading shortwave infrared market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the shortwave infrared market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global shortwave infrared market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented area scan and line scan. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented as cooled and uncooled. Based on the application the market is segmented into security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, and detection.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global shortwave infrared market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The shortwave infrared market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.SHORTWAVE INFRARED MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.SHORTWAVE INFRARED MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.SHORTWAVE INFRARED MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.SHORTWAVE INFRARED MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SCANNING TYPE

8.SHORTWAVE INFRARED MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9.SHORTWAVE INFRARED MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10.SHORTWAVE INFRARED MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12.SHORTWAVE INFRARED MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

