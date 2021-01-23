Smart Mirror Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecasts 2027 | Dension Ltd , Electric Mirror, Ficosa Internacional Sa , Gentex , Keonn Technologies, S.L.

A smart mirror is an advanced mirror integrated with technologies such as displays, sensors, cameras, and connectivity equipment. These mirrors are mainly used in numerous industry verticals such as retail, healthcare, automotive, residential, and others. The functions of smart mirrors can differ depending on their utility. For instance, in the automotive industry, smart mirrors can be utilized as rearview and side-view mirrors for enhanced safety purposes.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Smart mirror market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for smart mirror in automotive sector and transformation of retail industry from traditional stores to digital stores. Moreover, the growing smart home market coupled with advancements in industry 4.0 is expected to stimulate smart mirror market to grow in the future.

Major Key Players of this Report

1. DENSION LTD

2. ELECTRIC MIRROR, INC.

3. Ficosa Internacional SA

4. Gentex Corporation

5. Keonn Technologies, S.L.

6. Magna International Inc.

7. Murakami Corporation

8. PERSEUS MIRRORS

9. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart mirror Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart mirror industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart mirror market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, and geography. The global smart mirror market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart mirror market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart mirror market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. Further, the hardware sub-segment is divided into sensors, displays, cameras, audio systems, and connectivity. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as automotive, healthcare, residential, retail & advertising, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart mirror market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Smart mirror market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

