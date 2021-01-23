Soil Wetting Agents Market : Trends, Concerns, and Opportunities | Top Key Players – ADS Agrotech Private Limited, Brett-Young Seeds Limited, Geoponics , Grow More, MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd., Milliken Chemical

According to Publisher, the Soil Wetting Agents market is accounted for $110.17 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $174.83 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. The factors influencing the market growth are Effective moisture management, Increasing demand for higher agricultural productivity. However, the growth of turf care applications in North America and Europe is propelling market growth at a high rate.

Soil wetting agents contain surfactants to reduce the surface tension of water. These substances increase the water penetration ability and uniform distribution, proper drainage, moisture retention, and efficient use of water. Soil wetting agents reduce the surface tension and improve the ability of water to spread on the soil surface. The formulation of soil wetting agents may also contain other active ingredients that help in the penetration of wetting agents into the soil.

Based on Application, Turf Care is effective moisture management has become an essential factor for the turfgrass maintenance in dry seasons and increasing demand for higher agricultural productivity coupled with critical climatic changes drive the market for soil wetting agents in turf care and agriculture.

Some of the key players in Soil Wetting Agents market are ADS Agrotech Private Limited, BASF SE, Brett-Young Seeds Limited, Geoponics Corp., Grow More, Inc., MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd., Milliken Chemical, Nufarm Limited, Seasol International Pty Ltd, Wilbur-Ellis Company.

