Solid State Relay Global Market Outlook 2019-2027 | Anacon Electronic Sales, Broadcom , Carlo Gavazzi Holding , Crydom , FUJITSU

A solid-state relay are electronic switching devices which switch on or off when a small external voltage is applied across its control terminals. The device consists of a sensor which responds to an appropriate input. They have semiconductor switching elements, such as thyristors, triacs, diodes, and transistors.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The solid state relay market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing automation and digitization in the consumer electronics industry, growing modernization of electric vehicles to drive solid state relay, robust features of solid state relay such as high switching frequency and resistance to shock and vibration will boost the market growth. However, the requirement of the heat sink to manage thermal load, higher cost price of Solid state relay than EMR and current leakage during switching off is impacting negatively on the growth of this in the current market scenario.

MARKET SCOPE

The “global solid state relay market analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global Solid state relay market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Solid state relay market with detailed market segmentation by application, by mounting type, output voltage and by current rating. The global solid state relay market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading solid state relay market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Solid state relay market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global solid state relay market is segmented on the basis of application, by mounting type, output voltage and by current rating. Based on application type the market is segmented industrial automation, building equipment, industrial oem, energy and infrastructure, automotive and transportation, food and beverages and medical. Based on mounting type the market is segmented as panel mount, PCB mount, DIN rail mount. On the basis of the output voltage the market is segmented as AC Output, DC Output and AC/DC Output. Based on current rating the market is segmented as low (0-20a), medium (20-50a) and high (50a & above).

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Solid state relay market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Solid state relay market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

