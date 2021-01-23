Strategic Report On Telehealth Market Dynamics And Competitive Scenario Through 2025 With Top Companies-medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, Amd Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare

Telehealth is a technique of exchanging data from a patient at home to healthcare professional for getting assistance in monitoring and diagnosing. Telehealth allows the healthcare practitioner to easily offer their services on consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services using information & communication technologies (ICT). These services are being offered through various mode of delivery such as on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based.

Worldwide Telehealth Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Telehealth industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Telehealth market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Telehealth market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Telehealth players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Telehealth Market Players Include: Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medvivo Group Ltd., American Well among others.

The telehealth market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for telehealth is estimated to reach US$ 52,897.2 Mn in 2025.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the “Telehealth” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Telehealth” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Telehealth” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Telehealth” market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

An exclusive Telehealth market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Telehealth Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Telehealth market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Telehealth – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Telehealth Market – By Product

Integrated

Standalone

Global Telehealth Market – By Type

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Telehealth Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise

Web-Based

Cloud-based

Global Telehealth Market – By End Users

Healthcare providers

Payers

Patients

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Telehealth market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Telehealth market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Telehealth market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

