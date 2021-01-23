Suture Buttons Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2025

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The market of suture buttons market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising occurrence of surgeries and injuries in the global population, elimination of the risk of pin site infections or pin migration or both. Several technological improvements, improved healthcare facilities in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to be the driving factors for the players operating in the market. Additionally, improvement of efficient suture buttons at lower prices is one of the opportunities in the market that has high potential area of growth.

Suture buttons are used at the lateral femur to simplify suture tie off with the toggle pin method of hip luxation repair and find additional uses in other surgical procedures. The paired 1.7mm holes accommodates virtually all suture material choices. A suture in which the threads are passed through the holes of a button and then tied; used to reduce the danger of thethreads cutting through the flesh.

North America contributes the largest share in the Suture buttons market and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, owing to factors such as, developed infrastructure healthcare and increasing number of surgeries and major injuries in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to the developing amenities, developing facilities, reduction in cost in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

The key players influencing the market are Corin, LifeNet Health., Bone Bank Allografts, Cousin Biotech, Exactech, Inc., Neoligaments, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., Imeco Machine Pvt. Ltd. and Smith & Nephew.

The global suture buttons market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end user and geography. The type segment includes, absorbable, non-absorbable suture buttons. Based on material, the market is segmented as, stainless, polypropylene, titanium, other. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global suture buttons market based on type, material, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall suture buttons market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

