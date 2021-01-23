Travel Luggage Market to Grow at Strapping CAGR during the forecast period 2018 – 2023

Global travel luggage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.06% during 2018 – 2023.The Value & Mid category of Travel Luggage market accounts for larger market share and witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rapid urbanization, growing middle income class group, emerging low cost products with better functionality and high durability.

However, the demand for Travel Luggage in premium segment is anticipated to advance at higher rate owing to the increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing perception of viewing Travel Luggage as part of lifestyle products in line with the emerging new products into the segment with integrated innovative products.

Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Travel Luggage market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-pacific region include rapid urbanization, increasing investment in travel & tourism and rapidly increasing disposable income of middle class income group.

Global Travel Luggage Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Travel Luggage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe

Scope of the Report

Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

– Global Travel Luggage Market – Size and Growth

– By Price Point – Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

– By Distribution Channel – Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

– Travel Luggage Market – Size and Growth

– By Price Point – Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

– By Distribution Channel – Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China, India

– – By Price Point – Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

– By Distribution Channel – Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others

Other Report Highlights

– Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

– Market Trends

– Porter Five Force Analysis

– Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Global Travel Luggage Market

5. Global Travel Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Travel Luggage Market: Segment Analysis

7. North America Travel Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast

8. North America Travel Luggage Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada)

9. Europe Travel Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast

10. Europe Travel Luggage Market: Country Analysis (U.K., Germany, France & Rest of Europe)

11. Asia-Pacific Travel Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast

12. Asia-Pacific Travel Luggage Market: Country Analysis (Japan, China, India & Rest of APAC)

13. ROW Travel Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast

14. Market Dynamics

15. Market Trends

16. SWOT Analysis

17. PORTER’s Five Force Model

18. Company Profiles

19. About Us

