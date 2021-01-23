Travel Retail Market Boosted By Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with Key Player Rianta International, China Duty Free Group, Dufry and Duty Free Americas

Development of the travel and tourism industry across the globe is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the travel retail market. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income among individual is also projected to influence the travel retail market significantly. Moreover, due to the increase in the number of the millennial population is going to have a robust impact on the travel retail market. Growth in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA economies is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the travel retail market.

Latest Market Study on “Travel Retail Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Perfumes and cosmetics, Food confectionery and catering, Wine and spirits, Luxury goods, Tobacco, Electronics, Others); Channel (Airports, Cruise liners, Railway stations, Border down-town and hotel shops) and Geography”, the report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Leading players of the Travel Retail Market profiled in the report include-

1. Aer Rianta International cpt

2. China Duty Free Group Co., Ltd.

3. Dufry AG

4. Duty Free Americas, Inc.

5. Gebr. Heinemann se and co.kg

6. Lagardère Group

7. Lotte Hotels and Resorts

8. LVMH Moët Hennessy

9. The King Power International Group

10. THE SHILLA DUTY FREE

The global travel retail market is segmented on the basis of product type and channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into perfumes & cosmetics, food confectionery & catering, wine & spirits, luxury goods, tobacco, electronics and others. On the basis of the channel the market is segmented into airports, cruise liners, railway stations and border down-town & hotel shops.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Travel Retail market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

