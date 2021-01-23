Utility Terrain Vehicles Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Utility Terrain Vehicles Market is accounted for $5.32 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.Increasing importance of enhanced mobility vehicles in construction and agricultural activities, Rapid urbanization in emerging nations and rising youth indulgence in recreational activities such as hunting, and fishing are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of these vehicles is restraining the market growth.

A utility terrain vehicle (UTV) is a vehicle designed to complete tasks in a more efficient manner than a general-purpose vehicle. It is also known as a side-by-side, four-wheel drive off-road vehicle, with a capacity of two to six person. Recreational off-highway (ROV) or multi-purpose off-highway utility vehicles (MOHUV) are other terms used for this vehicle.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

KTM AG

Caterpillar

Massimo Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Polaris Industries

Honda Motors

John Deere

Tomcar

Kubota

Husqvarna AB

Kwang Yang Motor Co, Ltd

Depending on application, Sport Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV) segment has witnessed the considerable growth during the forecast period due to rising racing and trailing adventure events. In addition, increasing demand for higher efficiency and ORVs present greater performance is fueling the segment growth.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to rapid infrastructure development, increasing urban population and proliferating agriculture and construction industry are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Displacements Covered:

– More than 800 cc

– 400 – 800 cc

– Less Than 400 cc

Applications Covered:

– Sport Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV)

– Work Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV)

– Recreation

– Military

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

