Wall Covering Market – Global Outlook to 2026 | A.S. Creation Group, Adfors (Saint Gobain), Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asian Paints Limited (APL), Benjamin Moore & Co, Brewster Home Fashion, Grandeco Wallfashion Group, J. Josephson

Wall Covering Market is accounted for $27.56 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $45.38 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2026. The growth factors include easy customization and encompassment of walls at lowest costs, longer persistence and diminished maintenance load when compared to painted walls and the ability to mimic the expensive designer look and the resulting increase in home value. However, small shelf life and high cost are the major factors that are restraining the wall covering the market from its potential growth.

Wall Covering is a material, primarily paper-based, used for the decoration of interior spaces, it usually comes in rolls. Wallpaper is used for a long time the traditional wall covering in such Eastern Asian countries as Japan and China. Wall coverings made of cloth, such as damask, were used exclusively in Europe until the 18th century to cover both walls and ceilings. With the development of the paper industry, cloth wall coverings were replaced by wallpaper, which was less expensive. Wallpaper may be plain or patterned and of one or several colors. At the present time, wall covers are increasingly being manufactured from polymers.

Based on the Application, the Residential constructions segment is anticipated account for a substantial market share in the wallpaper market and is expected to witness a significant growth rate. As the employment opportunities are increasing based on the population growth are fundamental drivers which tend in rising demand for new housing, dwellings, and apartments.

By Geography, South America has a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to flowing investments in the construction sector. Growth opportunities will be provoked by a recovery in both non-residential and residential building markets and strengthening prospects in renovation and repair markets.

Some of the key players in the Wall Covering are A.S. Creation Group, Adfors (Saint Gobain), Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asian Paints Limited (APL), Benjamin Moore & Co, Brewster Home Fashion, Grandeco Wallfashion Group, J. Josephson Inc., Koch Industries Incorporated, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Roysons Corporation, Schumacher (F.) & Company, Steelcase Incorporated, Vescom Bv, Walker Greenbank PLC, York Wallcoverings Incorporated.

