Warehouse Robotics Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2026 | Key Players include

According to Publisher, the Global Warehouse Robotics Market is accounted for $2569.23 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7895.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growing E-Commerce industry and need for improved value and reliability in warehouse operations. However, lack of skilled workforce is restraining the market growth. Integration of industry 4.0 with warehouse robots is creating ample opportunities for the market growth.

Warehouse Robots are designed specifically to cater to functions including storage, sorting, assembling and disassembling, trans-shipment, distribution, replenishment, packaging, labeling, inspection, consolidation and so on. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Fixed Robots including Gantry, Articulated, etc. are the robots which are incorporated at various locations in a warehouse and these functions in coordination to serve the aforesaid applications.

ABB Ltd., ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc, Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated), Fanuc Corp., Omron Corp. (Adept Technology, Inc.), IAM Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Kuka AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Locus Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Magazino GmbH, Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Robotics), Wynright Corp. and Invia Robotics, Inc.

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Functions Covered:

– Palletizing & Depalletizing

– Packaging

– Pick & Place

– Transportation

– Storage

– Trans-shipments

– Goods Consolidation

– Order Fulfilment

– Goods Distribution

Payload Capacity:

– 0.5 kg to 10 kg

– 11 kg to 80 kg

– 81 kg to 180 kg

– 181 kg to 300 kg

– 301 kg to 900 kg

– More Than 900 kg

Components Covered:

– Microprocessors and Microcontrollers

– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

– Sensors

– Actuators

– RF Module (RFM)

Types Covered:

– Cylindrical Robots

– Scara Robots

– Mobile Robots

– Parallel Robots

– Stationery Articulated Robots

– Gantry Robots

System Types Covered:

– Locus Robotics System

– Scallog System

– Knapp Open Shuttle

– Fetch Robotics Freight

– Swisslog Carry Pick

Software Covered:

– Warehouse Control System

– Warehouse Management System

– Warehouse Execution System

End Users Covered:

– Food & Beverages

– E-commerce

– Electronics & Electrical

– Pharmaceuticals

– Automotive Aftermarket Industry

– Metal & Machinery

– Retail

– Construction

– Defense

– Oil and Gas

– Manufacturing Industry

– Airports

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Executive Summary Preface Market Trend Analysis Porters Five Force Analysis Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Type Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Application Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Geography Key Developments Company Profiling

