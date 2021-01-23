White Box Server Market Overview and Growth Rate Analysis 2027 by Leading Companies: Celestica, COMPAL, Foxconn Electronics, Hyve Solutions Corp

The Insight Partners offers a latest published report on White Box Server Market 2019 – Global Analysis and Forecasts 2027 will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This report focuses on the key global White Box Server Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

The white box server is a data center computer built by assembling agnostic components supplied by original design manufacturers (ODMs) customized according to the need of organizations. These servers are usually found in data centers run by large internet companies such as Amazon and Google. Increasing usage of internet and public cloud services is forcing enterprises to shift towards white box servers. This scenario creates a favorable landscape for the white box server market on a global scale.

The global white box server market is driven by its low cost and a high degree of customization. Additionally, the rising number of data centers and the growing adoption of open platforms are some key factors propelling market growth. However, limited service and support capabilities offered by ODMs is a major restraining factor for the white box server market in the forecast period. On the other hand, growing demand for microserver from data centers is likely to provide key opportunities to the players of the white box server market in the coming years.

– Celestica Inc.

– COMPAL Inc.

– Foxconn Electronics Inc.

– Hyve Solutions Corporation (Synnex Corporation)

– Inventec Corp.

– MiTAC Holdings Corp.

– Penguin Computing (SMART Global Holdings)

– Quanta Computer lnc.

– Servers Direct

– Wistron Corporation

The global study on White Box Server Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

The global white box server market is segmented on the basis of form factor, business type, processor type, and operating system. By form factor, the market is segmented as tower server, blade server, rack server, and density-optimized server. Based on business type, the market is segmented as data centers and enterprise customers. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as X86 server and non-X86 server. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Linux, windows, and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The report analyzes factors affecting White Box Server Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the White Box Server Market in these regions.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

KEY TAKEAWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

White Box Server Market LANDSCAPE

White Box Server Market – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

White Box Server Market – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

White Box Server Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE and Trends

White Box Server Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – Application

White Box Server Market REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

White Box Server Market, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

APPENDIX

