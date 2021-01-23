Worldwide Adventure Tourism Market size will reach US$ 1593030 million by 2024 – G Adventures, REI Adventures, Travelopia, Intrepid Travel, Abercrombie & Kent Group, Natural Habitat Adventures
Adventure Tourism market will register a 18.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1593030 million by 2024, from US$ 808840 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Adventure Tourism business.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Adventure Tourism market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Adventure Tourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Soft Adventure
Hard Adventure
On the basis of type, the Adventure Tourism market is segmented into soft adventure, and hard adventure. The soft adventure segment is account for the larger share of the global market,occupied 90%
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Solo
Group
Family
Couples
Applications, included in this market are solo, group, family, couples. Couples is expected to account for the largest share of the global market ,occupied 41.7% in 2018.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
G Adventures
REI Adventures
Travelopia
Intrepid Travel
Abercrombie & Kent Group
Natural Habitat Adventures
Butterfield & Robinson
Mountain Travel Sobek
Austin Adventures
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
