Worldwide Geosynthetics Market expected to reach $31916.05 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.76% – NAUE, Maccaferri, ACE Geosynthetics, Belton Industries, GSE Environmental

Global Geosynthetics Market is accounted for $10829.20 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $31916.05 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.76% during the forecast period. Some of the prominent factors that the market is witnessing include increasing investments in infrastructure and environmental projects by both, developing and developed countries are likely to drive the growth of the market share. Additionally, rising regulatory standards and opportunities associated with oil & gas and mining industries acts as future growth opportunities for the market in coming years. However, volatility of raw material prices used in manufacture of Geosynthetics is a major restraint to the growth of Geosynthetics market.

Geosynthetics is a planar product manufactured from polymeric material used with soil, rock, earth, or other geotechnical engineering related material as an essential part of a man-made project, structure, or system. These products or materials can be used, often in conjunction with natural materials, for an enormous variety of purposes. Geosynthetics have been and continue to be used in all surfaces of the transportation industry, including roadways, airports, railroads, and waterways.

Based on product, geotextiles segment is considered as the fastest growing market, owing to its emergence as an alternative to other granular materials and reduced installation cost. On the basis of application, construction segment is witnessed as the highest market share due to increasing demand of geosynthetics in roadways and rail construction applications.

By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to witness largest market share during the forecast period and the factors favouring the growth of this region are increase in infrastructural spending owing to favourable government initiatives accompanied with growth towards central National New-Type Urbanization Plan in China.

Some of the key players in geosynthetics market NAUE GmbH & Co. KG , Maccaferri, ACE Geosynthetics, Belton Industries Inc., GSE Environmental , GEO Synthetics LLC , Tenax Corporation, Tensar International Corporation, Inc. , Asahi Kasei, Propex geotextiles, Agru America, Inc, Avintiv, Inc, Low & Bonar, Huifeng Geosynthetics, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Polymer Group, JUTA a.s., Cetco Lining Technologies, Strata Systems Inc. and Kaytech Engineered Products.

Products Covered:

-Woven

-Uniaxial

-Muti-axial

-Non-woven

-Biaxial

-Knitted

Functions Covered:

-Filtration

-Reinforcement

-Separation

-Drainage

Technologies Covered:

-Extrusion

-Calendering

-Other Technologies

Types Covered:

-Geofoam

-Geo-synthetic Liner

-Geotextiles

-Geogrids

-Geonets

-Geo-composite

-Geomembranes

-Other Types

Materials Covered:

-Natural

-High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

-Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

-Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

-Synthetic

-Other Materials

Applications Covered:

-Tunnels & Civil Construction

-Soil Reinforcement

-Agriculture

-Erosion Control

-Waste Management

-Earth Reinforcement

-Slope Protection

-Construction

-Environmental

-Drainage

-Water Management

-Industrial

-Channel Protection

-Transportation

-Load Support

-Pavement Repair

-Tree Root Protection

-Mining

-Railroad

-Liquid Containment

-Other Applications

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

