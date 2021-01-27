2019 Food and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Penetration Analysis with Revenue Forecasts with Technique, Type, and Geography

The Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing number of domestic and livestock animals, increasing prevalence of ;livestock and zoonotic diseases, initiatives undertaken by the government to mandate safe healthcare practices for livestock, increasing demand for animal products such as milk, chicken, eggs, meat and fabric products , increasing awareness about domestic and livestock animal’s vaccination and technological advancements in the equipment.

Foot and Mouth Disease is a type of infectious disease seen in domestic animals caused due to viral strain Aphtovirus of the family picornaviridae. This causes high morbidity in animals and results into significant economic loss due to decreased milk productions, permanent hoof damage and chronic mastitis, especially among hooved livestock.

The key players influencing the market are:

– MSD Animal Health

– Vallee SA

– Bayer HealthCare

– Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd

– Intervet

– Biovet

– Merial

– China Animal Husbandry Co. , Ltd

– Biogenesis-Bago S. A

– Vecol S. A.

