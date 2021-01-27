Air Insulated Switchgear Market to Witness Growth Acceleration during 2017-2026 | Key Players – ABB , Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation , Larsen & Toubro Limited, Toshiba

Air Insulated Switchgear Market is accounted for $6.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.52 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing investments in electrical networks, increasing electricity and rising power generation capacity additions are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, increasing competition from unorganized sector may hamper market growth. Moreover, growing focus on renewable power generation will provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Air insulated switchgear (AIS) is an equipment which uses air as an insulation medium. It uses air as the primary dielectric from phase-to-phase and phase-to-ground insulation. Air insulated switchgear is widely used and is directly linked to the reliability of electric supply.

On the basis of application, transmission and distribution is going to have lucrative growth during forecast period due to growing demand for reliable delivery of electric power. By geography, Asia pacific is expected to have growing importance during forecast period due to rising power generation capacity and presence of manufacturing facilities in this region.

Major Key Players of the Air Insulated Switchgear Market are:

ABB , Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation , Larsen & Toubro Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Crompton Greaves Ltd, Elatec Power Distribution GmbH, Epe Power Switchgear Sdn BHD, Efacec Power Solutions, Alfanar Group, Ormazabal, Zpeu PLC, Tavrida Electric AG, C&S Electric Limited, Lucy Electric, Tepco Group, Arteche and Nissin Electric Co Ltd.

Installations Covered:

– Indoor

– Outdoor

Voltages Covered:

– Low voltage AIS (< 1.1 kV)

– Medium voltage AIS (1.1 kV – 36 kV)

– High voltage AIS (> 36 kV)

End Users Covered:

– Infrastructure & Transportation

– Manufacturing & Processing

– Transmission & Distribution

– Other End Users

In the end, Air Insulated Switchgear industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

