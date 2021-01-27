Anti-Drone Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 3,257.50 million by 2026 with CAGR of 26.9% | Key Players – Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, Liteye Systems, Droneshield, Lockheed Martin, Blighter Surveillance Systems,

According to Publisher, the Global Anti-Drone Market is accounted for $381.71 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,257.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as a number of incidences growing regarding security breaches by unidentified drones and increase in the terrorist attacks and illicit activities across the world are fueling the market growth. However, increasing R&D expenses and taking regulatory concerns about public safety are hindrance for the growth of the market.

Anti-drones are used to detect, recognize, and neutralize or destroy rogue drones. These are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These systems use different technologies to detect and counterbalance unmanned aircrafts such as high energy lasers, jamming, command and control (C2), directed energy weapons, electro-optical surveillance, electronic surveillance, and radio frequency threat management.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC, Liteye Systems, Inc., Droneshield Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Saab Ab, Raytheon Co., Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC, Dedrone, Battele Memorial Institute, Detect, Inc., and SRC, Inc.

Based on technology, electronic system segment propels the market share during the forecast period. Due to innovation in technology, electronic system has been noticed to be a commanding tool to be used in anti-drone. By geography, Asia Pacific region is driven by factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing terrorist attacks and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones in the Americas, especially in the US.

Technologies Covered:

– Non-Destructive

– Destructive

Types Covered:

– Neutralizing System

– Detection System Fluid Transport

End Users Covered:

– Commercial

– Government

– Homeland Security

– Military & Defense

– Buildings

– Airfields

– Fuel Storage

– Power Stations

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

